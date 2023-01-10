Patricia J. Kelly, 71, formerly of Carthage, NY, passed January 8, 2023 at the Oneida Center in Utica, NY where she had been a resident. (Source: Funeral Home)

UTICA, New York (WWNY) - Patricia J. Kelly, 71, formerly of Carthage, NY, passed January 8, 2023 at the Oneida Center in Utica, NY where she had been a resident.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 12th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River.

A graveside service will be held at the St. James Catholic Cemetery in the spring.

She was born on September 17, 1951 in Carthage, NY, daughter of Charles W. and Nellie A. (Cerroni) Kelley Jr., she graduated from Carthage High School.

Following school she was a secretary in the Syracuse area for many years and she lived for a time in Florida in her younger years. She enjoyed playing the guitar, listening to music, latch working and she was a talented artist. She loved spending time with family and friends and reminiscing about old times. Patricia was very involved at St James Catholic Church, she enjoyed attending church socials and other community functions with her mother.

Surviving are a daughter, Grace Kelley, Syracuse, NY; a brother and sister in law, Charles W. “Buddy” (Rebecca) Kelley, Carthage, NY; a sister in law, Theresa Ventilaro Kelley, Carthage, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a brother James Kelley.

Please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to cover the funeral expenses. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated. Please go to www.brucefh.com to make a donation or leave a friendly message on the tribute wall.

