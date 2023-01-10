Perry J. Point “Kakwirake:ron”, 41, of Akwesasne

Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Perry J. Point “Kakwirake:ron”, Wolf Clan, 41, of Akwesasne joined back to the Spirit world on January 7, 2023 at Albany Medical Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Perry J. Point “Kakwirake:ron”, Wolf Clan, 41, of Akwesasne joined back to the Spirit world  on January 7, 2023 at Albany Medical Center.

Perry was born August 4, 1981 in Cornwall, Ontario, the son of the late Percy and Karen (Johnson) Point. He attended General Vanier Secondary School (G.V.S.S.). On August 3, 2013 he married Hattie Pyke. Perry was a long time Carpenter most recently working with Heritage Homes in Massena.

He enjoyed building things for his wife, fishing, fires, movie nights, playing darts and looking at the stars.

Perry is survived by his wife Hattie; children, Gary Pyke-Thompson and Gatlin Pyke of Akwesasne; his sisters, Tina Point of Akwesasne and Kayla Point (Tare) of Cornwall, Ontario; his brothers, Troy Point of Ottawa and Justin Point of Akwesasne; his fur babies, Blue, Cookie and Cinnabunz as well as several nieces and nephews.

Perry was predeceased by his Parents, Percy and Karen.

Friends and family may call beginning Wednesday at 6:00 pm until Friday 9:30 am at the family home, 8 Pyke Road, Hogansburg. Funeral services will take place Friday, 11:00 am at Mohawk Nation Longhouse. Burial will follow in Pyke family cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Perry’s name may be made to the Akwesasne Animal Society or Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com

