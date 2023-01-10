Thelma R. Dufresne, 90, of Massena

Thelma R. Dufresne, 90, a longtime resident of Liberty Ave, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Thelma R. Dufresne, 90, a longtime resident of Liberty Ave, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Thelma was born on December 23, 1932 in Norfolk, the daughter of the Frank H. and Rose (LaLonde) Rusaw and was a graduate of Massena Central High School. On September 8, 1956, she married Morris “Dick” Dufresne at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. E.M. Delaney, officiating. Dick predeceased her on July 22, 2011.

Thelma worked for a short time at Alcoa before starting her family when she dedicated her time to raising her children. She was an active communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. Thelma enjoyed knitting and crocheting, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed the Friday Night Card parties with her friends.

Thelma is survived by her children and their spouses, Judy Weber of Holly, New York, Tim and Lynn Dufresne of Helena, Nancy and Jess Munson of Massena, David and Doreen Dufresne of Syracuse, and Jeff and Sue Dufresne of Boquete, Panama; her grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Jeremiah, Jennifer, Nicole, Michelle, Stacey, Jared, Jordan, Katrina, and Michael; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Jeanne Tyo and Pauline Deshaies; her step sisters, Ruth Powell and Ruby Planty; and her step brothers, David, Fred, Eugene, Carl, and Lloyd Planty.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may call Tuesday 3-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Reilly, celebrating. Burial will be held in the spring in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to a charity of one’s choice.

