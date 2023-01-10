Thomas B. Pound, 68, of Watertown

Thomas B. Pound, 68, of 940 Washington St., Watertown, passed away at his home on Saturday, Jan. 7. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas B. Pound, 68, of 940 Washington St., Watertown, passed away at his home on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Born Jan. 22, 1954, in Carthage, NY, the son of Francis and Louise Parrillo Pound, he graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1972. He served in the U.S. Army from February 1973 until he was honorably discharged in February 1976. He was employed by

the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department as a guard at the former Massey Street jail, before going to work with the U.S. Postal Service. Having worked in Black River, the postal annex and Watertown offices, he retired from there in 2009.

He had also worked part-time with the Alexandria Bay police department in the early 1980s and after his retirement at the Home Depot. He was an avid pool player and had owned Pounders Pool Hall in Watertown.

Mr. Pound is survived by his sons, Thomas Pound Jr. and Joshua Pound, both of Watertown; two brothers, Francis (Valerie) Pound of Watertown and Patrick (Leanna) Pound of Nashville, TN; a sister, Angela (Jeffrey) Anthony of Syracuse; a granddaughter, Ashli Pound and her children Calla and Jaisytn and Aurora (due in April), of Lorena, TX; a grandson, Jake Pound, Watertown; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Pound is preceded in death by his siblings Donna Lightholder and Robert L. Pound.

A marriage to Susan Martin ended in divorce.

Calling hours will be held at Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with a wake service immediately following. A spring burial is planned at new St. James Cemetery, Carthage.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY. Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.