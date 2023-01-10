Tomorrow’s Health: Lead levels in kids, using antibiotics & living longer

(WWNY) - Eating healthy to live longer and a look at risks for kids living near an airport.

Lead levels in kids

A new paper published in the Oxford University Press finds children living near one California airport had higher lead levels in their blood.

Leaded gasoline is still used for aviation and experts say that fuel accounts for about two-thirds of lead emissions in the U.S.

Antibiotic use

For people over 40, frequent antibiotic use can increase the risk of inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease and colitis.

Online research published in the journal “Gut” finds the risk is greatest one to two years after using antibiotics to treat gut infections.

Globally, close to 7 million people suffer from IBD and researchers expect cases to rise over the next decade.

Living longer with a healthy diet

And new research at Harvard University has identified various healthy diets that can help you live longer.

Study participants who followed one of four healthy eating patterns were less likely to die from cardiovascular disease, cancer, or respiratory disease.

All the diets share key components including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

