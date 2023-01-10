Voting underway for Lyme Central School’s new mascot

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - What will Lyme Central School’s new mascot be - an eagle, seagull, or lake trout?

That’s what voters are deciding.

The bird or fish that gets the top vote will become the school’s new mascot

The three candidates were selected because they’re native to the area.

The school’s nickname was changed from the “Indians” to the “Lakers” in August.

Now, it just needs a face to the name. Now students, faculty, alumni, and other members of the Lyme Community can vote.

“Once we have the vote and we know what that mascot is going to be, then we’ll work with a company to really put on the final touches,” said Patricia Gibbons, district superintendent.

Voting will go through January 31. You can vote online or stop at the school and grab a ballot.

