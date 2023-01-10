Voting underway for Lyme Central School’s new mascot

What will Lyme Central School's new mascot be - an eagle, seagull or lake trout?
What will Lyme Central School's new mascot be - an eagle, seagull or lake trout?(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - What will Lyme Central School’s new mascot be - an eagle, seagull, or lake trout?

That’s what voters are deciding.

The bird or fish that gets the top vote will become the school’s new mascot

The three candidates were selected because they’re native to the area.

The school’s nickname was changed from the “Indians” to the “Lakers” in August.

Now, it just needs a face to the name. Now students, faculty, alumni, and other members of the Lyme Community can vote.

“Once we have the vote and we know what that mascot is going to be, then we’ll work with a company to really put on the final touches,” said Patricia Gibbons, district superintendent.

Voting will go through January 31. You can vote online or stop at the school and grab a ballot.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 police officers arrested, fired in wake of hit-and-run crash
Clifford Mayette
Man sentenced to life in prison in child sexual assault case
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Goats in the road lead to arrest
Bruce Call, Pamelia Highway Department superintendent
Pamelia highway superintendent criticizes town board
Wallace Gibbs III
Man allegedly steals idling pickup

Latest News

Suzii Schreurs photographed water damage and mold in her home
Mold, broken pipes: Fort Drum woman frustrated with on-post housing
Teams from around the world have arrived in Potsdam to compete in the FISU World University...
World class ice for FISU World University Games
Mega Millions jackpot
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B
The Watertown Fire Department is once again working to get winter coats to local children.
Watertown firefighters donate coats to children