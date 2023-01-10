Wallace W. Lambie, 88, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Wallace W. Lambie, 88, died early Monday morning, January 9, 2023 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, where he was a resident since November. Wally was born on February 17, 1934 in Camden the son of the late Wallace Richmond and Grace A. (Dodge) Lambie.

He is survived by his wife, Cathleen, their three children, Carolyn A. Lambie, Daniel W. (Brittany) Lambie, and John R. (Tracy) Lambie, and his seven grandchildren.

Wally is predeceased by his infant son, David John Lambie.

Private burial will be in Camden.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

