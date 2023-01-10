Watertown firefighters donate coats to children

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department is once again working to get winter coats to local children.

As a part of the Operation Warmth program, each Watertown Fire Department member has been putting in $25 of their own money to get purchase coats for kids.

School officials came to the fire department on Tuesday to pick up coats that will eventually make it to kids eager to play in the snow.

“If this in any way makes it so that they can be outside and not feel the effects of the cold, I think that that’s going to be worth quite a bit to them,” said Dan Daugherty, president of the Watertown Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 191.

“It is so nice to be able to have something to give a child. A lot of times they come in without anything on and we know that they’re cold so it is very good to have something to be able to give these kids,” said Christine Sutton, Watertown City School District home school coordinator.

According to Daugherty, this is the fire department’s 10th year of making sure kids are bundled up for the cold.

