World class ice for FISU World University Games

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Teams from around the world have arrived in Potsdam to compete in the FISU World University Games.

The games begin Wednesday so Great Britain’s hockey team hit the ice Tuesday at Cheel Arena to do stretches and shooting drills. Cheel is one of four arenas in Potsdam, Canton, and Lake Placid to host hockey games.

“The ice here is so much better. Just the ice itself. It’s harder, it’s quicker, the puck moves on it better, we move on it better. It’s quite amazing,” said Michael Szollosy, head coach, Great Britain.

That ice and how it’s maintained has been a focus for these games.

One of the goals the FISU organization has for these games is to make them more sustainable. Clarkson University has already been doing that with renovations in the past few years.

The ice plant and HVAC system for the rink were recently renovated to run on natural gas, which sends out fewer emissions than the previous system.

“It’s a lot more energy efficient. It keeps the ice a lot cooler and can cool it a lot faster, which means it doesn’t have to work as hard,” said Logan Norris, Cheel Arena director.

Skating on better ice, Great Britain’s coach is thoughtful of the experience and how it can make his country’s program better.

“There’s lessons we can take from that. Trying to improve and just inspire the guys and when they go back to their teams, and then they inspire their fellow teammates and then we build the university program that way. It’s a long process, but if you start doing things like this then you can start a cultural shift which is really important,” said Szollosy.

Great Britain is set to face Team USA on the ice Wednesday night at 8 - a great beginning to two weeks of international competition on the ice.

