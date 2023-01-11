Academic All-Star: Adelyne Jareo

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Adelyne Jareo, a senior at Sackets Harbor Central School.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Adelyne is at the top of her class, a member of the art, library, and Spanish clubs, and president of her class.

She’s also active outside of school with Stage Notes and Joanne’s Northern Lights Dance Company.

Adelyne plans to ultimately get a Ph.D. in history and political science in order to teach at a university.

