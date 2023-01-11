After Christmas break-in, school beefs up surveillance

General Brown High School
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Central School District has a new video monitoring system following a break-in during the blizzard last month.

Superintendent Brian Moore says the school district was already working on strengthening security at the district’s buildings when 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown allegedly broke into the high school on Christmas Day.

According to police, Briggs was driving near the school during the blizzard when his vehicle wound up in a snowbank.

He allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school and spent the next two days there.

The break-in apparently triggered no alarms.

Investigators said Briggs ate food from a concession stand, cooked in the home economics room, and played basketball in the gymnasium.

Moore says as a result of the incident the school district now has 24/7 video monitoring. When no one is in the building, the system detects any kind of motion and alerts school officials.

Moore also says the incident did not cost the school district a significant amount of money.

