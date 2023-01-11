Audrey Fleming Lawrence, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Audrey Fleming Lawrence of Rosiere, NY passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown surrounded by her family.

Born on July 10, 1938, in Copenhagen NY, she was the daughter of Alphus J. and Margret Rogers Fleming. On October 8, 1960, Audrey married Alfred S. Lawrence at St. Mary’s Church, Copenhagen, NY.

Audrey graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1956 and from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. She worked as a nurse at Mercy Hospital (Watertown, NY) before getting married. She then worked in private care and was employed at Coutts Adult Home 1978 – 1984. She worked on the family dairy farm from 1960 until 1988. She served as the tax collector for the Town of Cape Vincent from 1970-1980.

Audrey was a long-time member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Rosiere. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and volunteered in the church. Audrey never turned down the opportunity to help out, volunteering for a variety of causes throughout the community.

She enjoyed camping, playing cards and gardening. She loved watching the birds at her feeders in the wintertime and the hummingbirds visiting the back porch in the summer. Audrey and her sister Mary were a dynamic duo at the Jefferson County Fair and the DEC goose chase for decades. She had the ability to make a normal day seem like a special event -making everything more fun. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Audrey is survived by her three children, Leslie Lawrence, of Saratoga Springs NY and his wife (Vilma) and their children (Madison and Owen), Teri Kopp of Spencerport, NY and her husband (Tom) and their children (Caleb and Maddie), and Andi Pupke of Centreville, MD and her husband (Chris) and their two children (Kade and Dan) She is also survived by her brothers Tom Fleming and Terry Fleming both of Copenhagen, NY as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Al, her parents, her brothers Richard Fleming, James Fleming, Robert Fleming and David Fleming, and her sisters

Mildred Austin, Rosalie Sligar, Mary Faulknham, Marjorie Spaulding, and Nancy Pond Baker.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 am on Saturday February 18, 2023 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Rosiere.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Cape Vincent (NY) Volunteer Fire Department, St Vincent de Paul Church (Rosiere, NY) and the Salvation Army.

