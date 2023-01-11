Boil water advisory in Ogdensburg after water main break

Boil Water Advisory
Boil Water Advisory(MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A water main break in Ogdensburg has the city putting up a boil water notice.

The city says it happened in the 700 block of Proctor Ave. They say water pressure could be light.

The repair is getting fixed, but in the meantime people in the 200 block of William Street, 500-700 blocks of Lisbon Street, and 200 block of Dearborne Street need to bring water to a boil for a min, and then cool to use, or use bottled water.

This will continue for a couple of days, even after the fix is made.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 police officers arrested, fired in wake of hit-and-run crash
Clifford Mayette
Man sentenced to life in prison in child sexual assault case
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Goats in the road lead to arrest
Bruce Call, Pamelia Highway Department superintendent
Pamelia highway superintendent criticizes town board
Wallace Gibbs III
Man allegedly steals idling pickup

Latest News

WWNY Watertown firefighters donate coats to children
WWNY World class ice for FISU World University Games
WWNY Mega Millions swells to $1.1B
WWNY Voting underway for Lyme Central School’s new mascot