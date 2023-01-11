Boil water advisory in Ogdensburg after water main break

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A water main break in Ogdensburg has the city putting up a boil water notice.

The city says it happened in the 700 block of Proctor Ave. They say water pressure could be light.

The repair is getting fixed, but in the meantime people in the 200 block of William Street, 500-700 blocks of Lisbon Street, and 200 block of Dearborne Street need to bring water to a boil for a min, and then cool to use, or use bottled water.

This will continue for a couple of days, even after the fix is made.

