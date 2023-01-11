Career-Tech All-Star: Joanie Shaw

Career-Tech All-Star: Joanie Shaw
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joanie Shaw is interested in police work because she loves to help people, and helping people means you have to be emotionally open.

“You have to know that not everyone is the same as you and you have to know that whether they’re the same as you or not, you have to be there to help them,” she said.

The Harrisville High School student studies criminal justice at Southwest Tech and is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

She acknowledges that being a woman in the criminal justice field probably won’t be easy.

“I think it’s a really rocky road,” she said, “but I think I’ll be able to make it.”

Watch the video to see her at work and to learn more about her.

