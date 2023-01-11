Highlights & scores: Indian River vs. Watertown on the volleyball court
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Indian River is one of the best volleyball teams in the Frontier League. The Lady Warriors took their road show to Watertown to face the Cyclones.
The Lady Warriors would get the best of the Cyclones.
The Lady Warriors flex their muscles against the Cyclones. Jay Lynn Robinson puts it away with the kill.
Alyssa Ojeda with a blast that gets through a Watertown block for the point.
Madallyn Moore has the setup for Sydney Carbone for the kill.
Olivia Urf for Watertown finds open court for a point.
Indian River bounces back. Madison Bigelow picks a corner for the point.
Sydney Carbone has a jump serve that’s too hot to handle.
Madison Bigelow puts Indian River up 9-5 in the first game with a point.
Makayla Rocha with the service point for the Cyclones.
Abigail Frimpong with the service point moves the Warriors closer to closing out the first game.
Ryleigh Fleming with the dig leads to a point by Madison Bigelow.
Jaylynn Robinson’s point gives Indian River the first game, 25-13.
Indian River goes on to sweep Watertown 3 games to none.
Tuesday’s local scores
High school volleyball
Indian River 3, Watertown 0
Beaver River 3, Lowville 2
Carthage 3, South Lewis 0
Boys’ high school basketball
Sackets Harbor 64, Beaver River 51
Sandy Creek 58, Copenhagen 36
South Lewis 64, Alexandria 44
LaFargeville 71, Lyme 39
Colton-Pierrepont 48, Brushton-Moira 46
Heuvelton 53, Harrisville 47
Edwards-Knox 72, Hermon-DeKalb 46
Malone 54, Massena 52
Lisbon, Morristown — postponed
Chateaugay 53, Parishville-Hopkinton 32
Potsdam 67, OFA 54
Gouverneur 75, Salmon River 45
St. Lawrence Central 54, Tupper Lake 50
Madrid-Waddington 59, St. Regis Falls 34
Girls’ high school basketball
Indian River 49, South Jefferson 23
Mexico 56, Carthage 31
OFA 70, Lisbon 48
Madrid-Waddington 52, Edwards-Knox 44
Chateaugay 59, Parishville-Hopkinton 15
Chazy 37, Tupper Lake 27
Women’s college basketball
Clarkson 74, Buffalo State 65
Women’s college hockey
St. Lawrence 2, Harvard 2
Boys’ high school hockey
Massena 8, Malone 0
Plattsburgh 6, Tupper Lake 5
Girls’ high school hockey
Massena 10, Saranac-Lake Placid 0
Boys’ high school swimming
Watertown 142, Indian River 32
South Jefferson 112, Carthage 58
Lowville 50, Gouverneur 24
High school wrestling
Indian River 49. South Lewis 24
South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 49, Copenhagen 20
Gouverneur 37, Lowville 28
Carthage 49, General Brown 24
