Highlights & scores: Indian River vs. Watertown on the volleyball court

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Indian River is one of the best volleyball teams in the Frontier League. The Lady Warriors took their road show to Watertown to face the Cyclones.

The Lady Warriors would get the best of the Cyclones.

The Lady Warriors flex their muscles against the Cyclones. Jay Lynn Robinson puts it away with the kill.

Alyssa Ojeda with a blast that gets through a Watertown block for the point.

Madallyn Moore has the setup for Sydney Carbone for the kill.

Olivia Urf for Watertown finds open court for a point.

Indian River bounces back. Madison Bigelow picks a corner for the point.

Sydney Carbone has a jump serve that’s too hot to handle.

Madison Bigelow puts Indian River up 9-5 in the first game with a point.

Makayla Rocha with the service point for the Cyclones.

Abigail Frimpong with the service point moves the Warriors closer to closing out the first game.

Ryleigh Fleming with the dig leads to a point by Madison Bigelow.

Jaylynn Robinson’s point gives Indian River the first game, 25-13.

Indian River goes on to sweep Watertown 3 games to none.

Tuesday’s local scores

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Watertown 0

Beaver River 3, Lowville 2

Carthage 3, South Lewis 0

Boys’ high school basketball

Sackets Harbor 64, Beaver River 51

Sandy Creek 58, Copenhagen 36

South Lewis 64, Alexandria 44

LaFargeville 71, Lyme 39

Colton-Pierrepont 48, Brushton-Moira 46

Heuvelton 53, Harrisville 47

Edwards-Knox 72, Hermon-DeKalb 46

Malone 54, Massena 52

Lisbon, Morristown — postponed

Chateaugay 53, Parishville-Hopkinton 32

Potsdam 67, OFA 54

Gouverneur 75, Salmon River 45

St. Lawrence Central 54, Tupper Lake 50

Madrid-Waddington 59, St. Regis Falls 34

Girls’ high school basketball

Indian River 49, South Jefferson 23

Mexico 56, Carthage 31

OFA 70, Lisbon 48

Madrid-Waddington 52, Edwards-Knox 44

Chateaugay 59, Parishville-Hopkinton 15

Chazy 37, Tupper Lake 27

Women’s college basketball

Clarkson 74, Buffalo State 65

Women’s college hockey

St. Lawrence 2, Harvard 2

Boys’ high school hockey

Massena 8, Malone 0

Plattsburgh 6, Tupper Lake 5

Girls’ high school hockey

Massena 10, Saranac-Lake Placid 0

Boys’ high school swimming

Watertown 142, Indian River 32

South Jefferson 112, Carthage 58

Lowville 50, Gouverneur 24

High school wrestling

Indian River 49. South Lewis 24

South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 49, Copenhagen 20

Gouverneur 37, Lowville 28

Carthage 49, General Brown 24

