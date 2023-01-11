Impressive hoops season so far for General Brown Lions

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown boys’ basketball team is off to a fast start on the hardwood.

The Lions have put together an impressive season so far.

The Lions are currently 7-1 on the season. Their latest win came Monday night at home against Lowville with a final score of 55-45...

The basketball team started late because of the Lions’ football season, but they haven’t missed a beat.

As far as the rest of the season is concerned, coach Matt Fiske has a special feeling about this group of Lions.

With a team that features a core group of players who made it to the state title game in football, anything is possible on the court.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.