JCC offers academic ‘fresh start’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Need a fresh start? Jefferson Community College can give you one. Academically, at least.

JCC education coordinator Zoey Smith says there’s still time to register for the spring semester. Classes start Monday, January 23.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Classes are available in-person, online, via Zoom, or a combination of in-person and online.

To find out more or to register, stop by or call JCC’s enrollment services at 315-786-2437, or visit sunyjefferson.edu.

