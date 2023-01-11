Joseph Lee Brailsford, 59, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Lee Brailsford, age 59 passed away unexpectedly at Massena Hospital on Wednesdays January 4, 2023.

A Celebration of Joseph’s Life will be at the AMVETS Post No. 4, located at 12 Andrews Street, Massena, NY on Friday January 13, 2023 beginning at 4:00 PM.

Joseph was born to the late Mary (Linehan) and Richard A. Brailsford Jr. in Exeter, New Hampshire on September 7, 1963. He attended school in New Hampshire and later moved to the North Country with his family where he graduated from Madrid-Waddington High School. Soon after graduating, Joe and entered into the United States Army in 1980. After being honorable discharged he returned to his home town of East Kingston, NH, where he started his career as a truck driver. Joe than moved back to the North Country and started working for Seaway Timber Harvesting where he had been employed for  nearly 20 years. Joe was a true NASCAR fan, who also enjoyed spending time at the Casino and a true friend that would always lend a helping hand.

Joe is survived by his siblings, Paul Brailsford of Massena, NY, Patricia Burleigh of Center Hill, FL, Robert “Bob”, and Lee Brailsford of Massena, NY David Brailsford of Chase Mills, NY, Brian and wife Jesse of Massena, NY, and Richard Brailsford of Manchester, NH. Joe is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by a brother James Paul Brailsford and a nephew, Justin R. Brailsford.

Friends and family are encouraged to share photos, memories and condolences online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Audrey Fleming Lawrence, of Cape Vincent

