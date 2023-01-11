Judge to rule on Watertown Golf Club sale within 10 days

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll know within ten days if the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club will get the go-ahead.

Lawyers for city resident Maryellen Blevins, the city, and club owner Mike Lundy argued before state Supreme Court Judge James McClusky Wednesday about whether the purchase should be halted or the case be dismissed.

Blevins filed a complaint in December asking the court to stop the $3.4 million deal between the city and Lundy. She argues it’s an “unconstitutional gift” and says an appraisal should be done.

The city’s attorney in this case, Jonathon Fellows, argues the purchase is not a gift at all, that the city purchased the property legally without corruption, and there are no facts laid out in Blevins’ complaint alleging city council wanted to give a gift in the first place.

He claims the city exercised its judgment and voted that $3.4 million was a reasonable price.

Meanwhile, Blevins attorney says the city is giving much more than it would be receiving by running the golf course.

He claims it would be a 400 percent difference, which he calls “grossly unproportionate.”

Judge McClusky questioned how much would be considered an unconstitutional gift - asking if the court is required to determine what is considered disproportionate.

Also during court, it was revealed that Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao would receive $850,000 from Lundy if the city buys Lundy’s golf club.

