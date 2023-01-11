Lewis County home a total loss after fire

TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A fire heavily damaged a home in the Lewis County town of New Bremen late Tuesday morning.

Volunteers from several departments were called to 9217 State Route 812 in the town of New Bremen.

According to Croghan Fire Chief Steve Monnat, the blaze got its start in the basement and spread to the first floor.

He said the house is a total loss.

While the specific cause of the blaze is under investigation, Monnat said a heating source in the basement appears to have touched off the fire.

No injuries were reported. Monnat said small animals inside the home died.

Volunteers from Croghan, Beaver Falls, Castorland, and New Bremen were called to the scene.

