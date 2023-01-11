Margarete “Oma” Vanderstoep, 99, of Lowville

Margarete “Oma” Vanderstoep (Funeral Home)

Margarete “Oma” Vanderstoep, a strong Prussian woman, died peacefully on January 9, 2023, surrounded by her family, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Margarete “Oma” Vanderstoep, a strong Prussian woman, died peacefully on January 9, 2023, surrounded by her family, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. She was 99 years old, born January 6, 1924 in Stallupönen, East Prussia, Germany.

Margarete is survived by her daughter, Susan McArdle (Kevin), her grandchildren, Michael McArdle (Meaghan) and Caitlin McArdle, her nephews, Hans W. Kubillun and Ralph Kubillun and many nieces and nephews in the Netherlands.

Predeceasing Margarete was the love of her life, her husband, Bastiaan “Opa” Vanderstoep. Oma was also predeceased by her parents Otto and Helene Kubillun, and her siblings, Hans F. Kubillun (Erika), Ernst Kubillun and Helene “Lenchen” Kubillun.

Margarete enjoyed a long and eventful life. Her father emigrated to Rochester, New York prior to WWII, but was not able to bring his family to join him until after the 2nd World War ended. Growing up in the countryside of northern Germany, Margarete was raised to be practical and strong. She survived the ravages of World War II but not without experiencing the loss of her youngest brother Ernst. Almost ten years after the War, Margarete was permitted to emigrate to the United States to start a new life with her remaining family in Rochester, NY. Margarete and her siblings supported one another throughout these years and forged ahead in the US with an unbreakable bond. She met her future husband, a Dutchman, in English class. She often joked that she had to win Bastiaan away from “all the pretty Italian girls”. They were married on September 12, 1953, at Andrew’s Street Baptist Church in Rochester, New York.

Margarete and Bastiaan lived the American Dream. Together they worked hard and raised a family. They were role models for many. Margarete and Bastiaan were proud of their United States Citizenship, and yet never forgot their European roots. They visited Germany and the Netherlands often.

Oma enjoyed knitting, crocheting, needlepoint and gardening. She was a wonderful cook, specializing in East Prussian cuisine. Oma rarely used a recipe. She was the steady rock of our family. We know she is now surrounded by family and friends.

Margarete will be buried in Rochester, NY at Riverside Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Margarete may be made to the Activities Department at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff on the 2nd floor of the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility for their compassionate care of “Oma”.

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.