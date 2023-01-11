Mark A. Terwilliger, 67, of Heuvelton

Mark A. Terwilliger died Monday, January 9th, 2023, after battling with a number of health issues. (Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Mark A. Terwilliger, age 67, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 12:00PM with Rev. Robert Schirmer officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral services at the funeral home. Mark died Monday, January 9th, 2023, after battling with a number of health issues.

Mark is pre-deceased by his parents Robert and Emma Lou, his Uncle Arthur Terwilliger, and many of his lifelong friends and other dear relatives. Mark is survived by three daughters - Katherine Terwilliger and partner Lindsay Lynch of Heuvelton, New York, Kristi Leaman and husband Timothy Leaman of Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and Kari Terwilliger of Troy, New York. Mark is also survived by his brother John Terwilliger of Heuvelton, New York, a sister Lora Terwilliger-Martin and husband Craig Martin of Heuvelton, New York, a niece Amber Martin of Heuvelton, New York, grandchildren Cole and Hailey Rickett of Heuvelton, New York, and grandchildren Asher, Avalyn, and Aidyn Leaman of Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. He is also survived by a number of close friends. Mark Allen Terwilliger was born on November 30th, 1955, to Robert Terwilliger and Emma Lou (Willard) Terwilliger. Mark grew up in Heuvelton, New York and enjoyed the slow pace of small-town life.

Mark was an old soul who felt out of place in today’s fast-paced world. He could sit for hours and talk about the past (and he did...). He missed chats with his mother greatly following her passing. Mark will be happy to be reunited with her once more. He was a history buff and was especially interested in mid to late 19th century American history; he collected and read many books on George Armstrong Custer. A sports enthusiast, Mark could rattle off baseball statistics for any team. However, Mark was a lifelong fan of the Oakland A’s and once spoke with Catfish Hunter over the phone. He enjoyed lifting weights and would often brag that he could outlift any man his age. Mark also had an extensive hat collection which was started in the 1970s - he was a loyal customer of Mickey’s place in Cooperstown, New York. Lastly, Mark was very proud of his three daughters and his grandchildren for all of their accomplishments. Donations may be made in Mark’s memory to the Heuvelton Central School, C/o Athletic Program, PO Box 375, 87 E. Washington Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654 and The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 600 Arlington, VA 22209 US.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.