Mary K. Kirk, 81, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mary K. Kirk, 81, passed away at her home in the town of Watertown Tuesday afternoon, January...
Mary K. Kirk, 81, passed away at her home in the town of Watertown Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2023.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary K. Kirk, 81, passed away at her home in the town of Watertown Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2023.

Mary was born in Watertown April 16, 1941, daughter of Francis T. “Frank” and Pauline Ryan Kirk. She was a 1959 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and had attended JCC. She was an office manager for King & King in Watertown. Mary enjoyed gardening, had been a member of several bowling leagues, and was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by her five children, Michelle A. Bush, Watertown, Charles L. Bush, Potsdam, and Paula C. Cadwell, Kirk P. Bush and wife Charlotte, and Leigh M. Roukous and husband George, all of Watertown; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; brother Robert J. “RJ” Kirk, Watertown; and one niece and several cousins. Her parents and her longtime companion, Terry Scee, predeceased her.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 16, at 10 AM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown with Fr. Matthew Conger presiding followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Robert J. Buffham, age 66, passed away on early Sunday morning, January 8, 2023.
Robert J. Buffham, 66, of Madrid
Margarete “Oma” Vanderstoep, a strong Prussian woman, died peacefully on January 9, 2023,...
Margarete “Oma” Vanderstoep, 99, of Lowville
Rebecca “Becky” D’Anne Rogers, 71, of Colton passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at...
Rebecca “Becky” D’Anne Rogers, 71, of Colton
Candles
Audrey Fleming Lawrence, of Cape Vincent

Obituaries

Theodore W. “Ted” Micek, 77, formerly of Copenhagen, passed away on Monday morning, January 9,...
Theodore W. “Ted” Micek, 77, formerly of Copenhagen
Mark A. Terwilliger died Monday, January 9th, 2023, after battling with a number of health...
Mark A. Terwilliger, 67, of Heuvelton
Mental Health
Local mental health care advocates react to governor’s $1B plan
Joseph Lee Brailsford, age 59 passed away unexpectedly at Massena Hospital on Wednesdays...
Joseph Lee Brailsford, 59, of Massena
Governor Kathy Hochul
North country lawmakers voice concerns after Hochul’s State of the State address
Watertown Golf Club
Judge to rule on Watertown Golf Club sale within 10 days