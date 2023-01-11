Morning Checkup: Cervical Cancer Awareness

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Macy VanArnum is an obstetrician and gynecologist at Samaritan Medical Center’s Women’s Wellness and Breast Care.

She says it’s common for providers to ask about mammograms and colonoscopies at annual checkups, but it’s also important to screen for cervical cancer.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

She says cervical cancer often has no symptoms at early stages, and if it does have any, they’re generally mild. Symptoms often aren’t felt until it has spread beyond the cervix.

Find out more at smaritanhealth.com or call 315-785-4155.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.