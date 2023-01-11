North country lawmakers voice concerns after Hochul’s State of the State address

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country lawmakers have their concerns after Tuesday’s State of the State address from Governor Hochul.

The 45 minute speech outlined nearly 150 proposals for New York state in 2023.

Hochul addressed topics ranging from bail reform to inflation to affordable housing.

Lawmakers who represent the north country in Albany say these issues, along with extreme spending have lead more and more New Yorkers to live elsewhere.

“A lot of the things that were included in the State of the State address, and already what the Senate is tackling as public policy and prioritized, is completely out of line and tone deaf to the concerns of everyday New Yorkers,” said Senator Mark Walczyk (R. 49th District).

“There will be some good initiatives in there more than likely, but, again, having said that, there’s going to be a lot of concerns in there. There’s going to be things that are very specific to the north country that are just not going to be compatible,” said Assemblyman Scott Gray (R. - 116th District).

Hochul’s proposed initiatives to lawmakers were included in a 276-page book that she submitted.

