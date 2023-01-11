North country lawmakers voice concerns after Hochul’s State of the State address

Governor Kathy Hochul
Governor Kathy Hochul(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country lawmakers have their concerns after Tuesday’s State of the State address from Governor Hochul.

The 45 minute speech outlined nearly 150 proposals for New York state in 2023.

Hochul addressed topics ranging from bail reform to inflation to affordable housing.

Lawmakers who represent the north country in Albany say these issues, along with extreme spending have lead more and more New Yorkers to live elsewhere.

“A lot of the things that were included in the State of the State address, and already what the Senate is tackling as public policy and prioritized, is completely out of line and tone deaf to the concerns of everyday New Yorkers,” said Senator Mark Walczyk (R. 49th District).

“There will be some good initiatives in there more than likely, but, again, having said that, there’s going to be a lot of concerns in there. There’s going to be things that are very specific to the north country that are just not going to be compatible,” said Assemblyman Scott Gray (R. - 116th District).

Hochul’s proposed initiatives to lawmakers were included in a 276-page book that she submitted.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sewage
Millions of gallons of untreated sewage, rainwater discharged into Black and St. Lawrence rivers
2 police officers arrested, fired in wake of hit-and-run crash
Suzii Schreurs photographed water damage and mold in her home
Mold in Fort Drum housing or embellishment?
Wallace Gibbs III
Man allegedly steals idling pickup
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Goats in the road lead to arrest

Latest News

Watertown Golf Club
Judge to rule on Watertown Golf Club sale within 10 days
PJ Simao
Revealed in court: Simao would get $850K to reduce Ives Hill to 9-hole golf course
Gun
St. Lawrence County stepping in to process pistol permits
Fort Drum soldiers found out who is best in their brigade by going head to head in a two-day...
Fort Drum soldiers compete in cold weather contest