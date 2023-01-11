Rebecca “Becky” D’Anne Rogers, 71, of Colton passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Albany Medical Center with her loving family by her side. (Funeral Home)

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Rebecca “Becky” D’Anne Rogers, 71, of Colton, NY, will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 3:00pm at the Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam with Pastor Hattie Taylor officiating. The service will also be live streamed. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Becky passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Albany Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

Becky is survived by her husband of 50 years, William “Bill” Rogers, sons Michael Rogers of Greensboro, NC, and David (Amy) Rogers of East Lyme, CT, daughters Tara (Daniel) Emburey of Colton, NY and Jacqueline Rogers (Andrew) of Rouses Point, NY. Grandchildren Brianna Thomas, Elias Bell, Lauren and Kyle Rogers, and Colton and Liam Emburey. A brother, John “Frankie” (Ellen) Moore of Valparaiso, IN, and sisters Debra Ripple of Hebron, IN and Tamara (Dean) Emmett of Schererville, IN and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her father Frank Moore, and mother Stella Juanita (Stone) Moore.

Becky was born on June 29, 1951, in Hammond, IN, daughter of the late Frank and Stella Juanita Moore. She graduated from Hammond Academy of Science and Technology in Hammond, IN. After high school she worked at a local furniture manufacturer.

In 1972, she accompanied her sister to Norfolk, VA where she met the love of her life, Bill, while he was enlisted in the Navy. They enjoyed a period of courtship and on November 11, 1972, she married Bill in Gary, IN. After they were married, they moved to Hannawa Falls, NY to start their life and family, where they built a home and enjoyed the life they had created together.

Becky enjoyed decorating, reading, spending time outdoors, working on her landscaping, antiquing where she had a great eye for items of value, animals of both the domestic and wild variety (even once raising a Canada goose from a duckling to adulthood), and most importantly spending time with her beloved family. She adored sending her children and grandchildren gifts, while always keeping in mind their likes and dislikes. She even went so far as taking time to acknowledge her children’s friends’ birthdays and celebrated the people she loved with care.

Becky had an amazing way of seeing the humorous moments in life and laughed freely, which will always be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.

Becky was a loving, estimable person who was loved by her family and will be sincerely missed. Memorial donations in Becky’s name may be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Avenue;

Potsdam, NY 13676. Thoughts, condolences, prayers and fond memories may be made to the Rogers family online at www.GarnerFH.com.

