Revealed in court: Simao would get $850K to reduce Ives Hill to 9-hole golf course

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We now know what Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao would get from Mike Lundy if Lundy sells the Watertown Golf Club to the city.

It was revealed in state Supreme Court Tuesday that Simao would receive $850,000.

Lundy’s attorney, Mike Young, told the judge that Simao would be paid that amount for agreeing to operate Ives Hill as a 9-hole golf course instead of an 18-hole course.

Lundy and Simao say that deed restriction has value because 18-hole tournaments would have to happen at the Watertown Golf Club, increasing revenue for the city.

The value of the deed restriction has been kept secret throughout the negotiations between Lundy and city lawmakers.

Watertown City Council agreed to buy Lundy’s property for $3.4 million.

However, the purchase is on hold while a judge considers legal arguments concerning the deal.

