Revealed in court: Simao would get $850K to reduce Ives Hill to 9-hole golf course

PJ Simao
PJ Simao(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We now know what Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao would get from Mike Lundy if Lundy sells the Watertown Golf Club to the city.

It was revealed in state Supreme Court Tuesday that Simao would receive $850,000.

Lundy’s attorney, Mike Young, told the judge that Simao would be paid that amount for agreeing to operate Ives Hill as a 9-hole golf course instead of an 18-hole course.

Lundy and Simao say that deed restriction has value because 18-hole tournaments would have to happen at the Watertown Golf Club, increasing revenue for the city.

The value of the deed restriction has been kept secret throughout the negotiations between Lundy and city lawmakers.

Watertown City Council agreed to buy Lundy’s property for $3.4 million.

However, the purchase is on hold while a judge considers legal arguments concerning the deal.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sewage
Millions of gallons of untreated sewage, rainwater discharged into Black and St. Lawrence rivers
2 police officers arrested, fired in wake of hit-and-run crash
Suzii Schreurs photographed water damage and mold in her home
Mold in Fort Drum housing or embellishment?
Wallace Gibbs III
Man allegedly steals idling pickup
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Goats in the road lead to arrest

Latest News

Governor Kathy Hochul
North country lawmakers voice concerns after Hochul’s State of the State address
Watertown Golf Club
Judge to rule on Watertown Golf Club sale within 10 days
Gun
St. Lawrence County stepping in to process pistol permits
Fort Drum soldiers found out who is best in their brigade by going head to head in a two-day...
Fort Drum soldiers compete in cold weather contest