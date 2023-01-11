Robert J. Buffham, 66, of Madrid

Robert J. Buffham, age 66, passed away on early Sunday morning, January 8, 2023. (Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Buffham, age 66, passed away on early Sunday morning, January 8, 2023.

Born in Canton, NY he was the son of the late James R. and Nancy H. (Burke) Buffham.

Robert was an avid woodworker, coach, sportsman, outdoorsman, and nature lover. He was a loving father of his three children, and proud grandfather to four beautiful girls. He enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren about fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. He was very involved in various different sports, and always was involved with pulling the best pranks on those who he loved. He always had amazing stories to tell, and loved to laugh. Whether it was fishing with his two sons, taking his grandchildren for rides on the four-wheeler, or showing his daughter his latest woodworking piece he was creating, he always had time for his family and thought fondly of them. Robert was a wonderful father, husband, brother, uncle, friend and provider. He was always dependable for those he cared for.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Denise (Shorkey) Buffham; two sons and a daughter, Matthew Buffham of Johnsonville, NY; Kevin Buffham of Madrid, NY and Erika and Nathan (Buffham) Witkop of Sedona, AZ. He is also survived by his two sisters, Debra and Stephen Hanson of Madrid, NY and Brenda and Daniel Evans of Niskayuna, NY along with his four grandchildren, Aurora and Tala Witkop and Samantha and Coralyn Buffham along with many nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday January 12, 2023 at the Phillips Memorial Home located at 20 Church Street in Madrid, NY from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Church in Madrid at 2:00pm with the Rev. Garry Giroux officiating. Burial will take place in the spring at the family’s convenience.

Family and friends are invited to share online condolences and memories by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

