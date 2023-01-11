State unveils plans to replace 7 Jefferson County bridges

Replacing seven Jefferson County bridges
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - If you live in Jefferson County, a bridge near you may soon be completely replaced.

in a meeting Tuesday night, the state Department of Transportation was getting out information about replacing seven bridges in Jefferson County.

One bridge on the list is in the town of Henderson, on State Route 3 over Stony Creek.

Some nearby property owners like the idea of a new bridge, but had some concerns.

“It will be better, except for they will be removing some of my trees, which is a sound barrier,” Cindy Connors said, “and I think another neighbor may have the same issue.”

Other bridges are located near communities like Ellisburg, Cape Vincent, Lyme, Brownville, and in the town of Hounsfield.

The bridges are being replaced due to age and structure issues.

Another problem: how narrow some are.

“We’ll bring everything up to standards, and it’ll be consistent corridor,” project manager Tom Butler said, “to each one of these that will definitely improve safety.”

Connors says widening the Henderson bridge will benefit fishermen.

“The fishermen also come across this bridge, and that’s dangerous for them,” she said, “so it’s a win-win for everyone involved. We just like to know what’s going on.”

That project will cost $16 million, mainly funded through federal and state dollars.

“The plan right now is that we’ll get to a point in design that we get to put this on the shelf,” Butler said, “so that if funding becomes available, we can put it out on the street fairly quickly.”

Design work is being done in 2023, with construction expected to start in 2024.

