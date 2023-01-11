Theodore W. “Ted” Micek, 77, formerly of Copenhagen, passed away on Monday morning, January 9, 2023, at his home in Troutville, VA. (Funeral Home)

COPEHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Theodore W. “Ted” Micek, 77, formerly of Copenhagen, passed away on Monday morning, January 9, 2023, at his home in Troutville, VA.

In keeping with Ted’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen at a later date. Contributions may be made in in memory of Theodore W. Micek to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, 5702 Waters Road, Lowville.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; two sons and their spouses, John Micek (Denise) of Troutville VA, Steven Micek (Jennifer) of Pfafftown, NC; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, Robert Micek who passed away February 9, 1967; a daughter, Lori Ann Micek who passed away, October 8, 1986; a brother Michael J. Micek, who passed away in 1970.

Ted was a communicant of Catawba Valley Baptist Church in VA.

Ted was born on April 5, 1945 in Lowville, NY a son of the late Theodore F. and Irene Beyer Micek and attended Copenhagen Central School. On July 3, 1965, he married Mary Edwards at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church Croghan, NY.

Together with his wife, he owned and operated a dairy farm located on Route 12 in Copenhagen for many years. He drove feed truck for Elmer Moser for a short time. He also drove truck for Tim Wright. He then was employed by Taylor concrete of Watertown, NY as a truck driver. Ted enjoyed snowmobiling in his younger years. He also enjoyed barbequing chicken for family and social events. After his retirement he moved to VA to be closer to his grandchildren. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.