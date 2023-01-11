Very cold morning, milder afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It felt as if it were around zero or below in parts of the north country early this morning.

Air temperatures were in the single and double digits above, but a breeze made it feel colder.

It will eventually feel milder. Temperatures will climb into the low 30s by afternoon.

Skies are clear to start, but it will cloud up into the afternoon.

Snow starts up overnight and continues into early Thursday afternoon. Rain and freezing rain will mix with snow heading into the nighttime hours. Highs on Thursday will be around 40.

More rain and snow are expected on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of snow. Highs will be in the low 20s.

It will be sunny and in the upper 20s on Sunday.

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.