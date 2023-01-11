Very cold morning, milder afternoon

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It felt as if it were around zero or below in parts of the north country early this morning.

Air temperatures were in the single and double digits above, but a breeze made it feel colder.

It will eventually feel milder. Temperatures will climb into the low 30s by afternoon.

Skies are clear to start, but it will cloud up into the afternoon.

Snow starts up overnight and continues into early Thursday afternoon. Rain and freezing rain will mix with snow heading into the nighttime hours. Highs on Thursday will be around 40.

More rain and snow are expected on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of snow. Highs will be in the low 20s.

It will be sunny and in the upper 20s on Sunday.

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 police officers arrested, fired in wake of hit-and-run crash
Wallace Gibbs III
Man allegedly steals idling pickup
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Goats in the road lead to arrest
Suzii Schreurs photographed water damage and mold in her home
Mold in Fort Drum housing or embellishment?
Sewage
Millions of gallons of untreated sewage, rainwater discharged into Black and St. Lawrence rivers

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM weather
7 day
A cold start to Wednesday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Partly sunny & seasonably cold today