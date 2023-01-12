Carlton “Sonny” George David, 83, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Carlton “Sonny” George David, 83, a patient of SKNH formerly of LeRay Street, died peacefully late afternoon on January 11, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, New York. Born on April 21, 1939, in Henderson, NY; son of the late Carlton Irwin & Myrtle Mae (Lowery) David. A 1958 graduate from General Brown High School.

He worked for the First National Bank of Dexter for 3 years. Then he worked as a farmhand for Larson Lawn Farms in Auburn, NY for 13 years, then they moved to Black River, and he worked for Richard Dorr for 22 years. He retired after 7 years of working for Larry Woodruff Milk Street Dairy in Tylerville.

Carlton married Barbara Lago on July 20, 1963; she later died on April 12, 1988. He then married Rosetta Merry Perretta on September 29, 1990, and would have been married 33 years in September.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosetta David, Black River; his youngest daughter, Lisa Marie David, a stepdaughter, Trish & her husband Mike Lincoln, and his brothers, Craig & Betty David, Clifford David, two sisters; Darlene Lago and Debra Strepe. He is also survived by 10- grandchildren, Harli Donaldson, Frank Donaldson, Gage (Talia) Thompson, Mackenzie Thompson, Andrew Jones & Asia Darbey, Dylan Lincoln, Tiffany (Justin) Edwards, Jasmine Lincoln, Ashton Vinson, Makayla Lincoln, great-grandchildren, Mason, Aria, Killian, Deluca, Landon, Zion, and Xavier.

He is predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Barbara, and a daughter Robin David Donaldson who died on July 12, 2000, a stepdaughter, Katrina Perretta Noone on April 26, 2014; and two sisters, Dawn Stephanie, and Diane Pridell.

Carlton enjoyed working on the farms and loved showing cows at the fair, he was an avid gardener, and cherished fishing and spending time with his grandchildren, especially his great-grandchildren. He also was a fan of the NY Yankees.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. A Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of the Funeral Home. He will be buried in the spring in the St. Stephens Catholic Cemetery in Croghan, NY.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Dementia Society of America. Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy please sign the guest book please go to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

