Compo Pierce decides to keep Watertown city council seat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sarah Compo Pierce says she’s decided to stay on Watertown’s city council and she’s considering a run for mayor this fall.

Compo Pierce had been under consideration to replace Scott Gray as representative of District 13 on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. Gray began his term in the state Assembly at the beginning of the month.

She told 7 News anchor Jeff Cole Thursday morning that she was ready to go to the county and told county leaders she’d take the seat. But for the past week, she says, it just didn’t sit well with her.

Compo Pierce told 7 News last week that she was happy to be considered for the seat. Her appointment was expected to be on the agenda for a special Legislature meeting next week.

Her decision comes as the city is embroiled in controversy over its planned purchase of the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park, a move that has sparked legal action in state Supreme Court.

“I would say it was a big factor,” she said. “I don’t know if there’s anything I can do to change that decision because there is a majority of council who support it. However, I do think this is one of the biggest issues the city has been faced with in several years. I know, for me personally, I have heard from more people on this issue than any other issue in my tenure. Right now, people are looking for common sense, fiscal responsibly, transparency on city council and, to a degree, has been lacking on city council especially with this golf course issue, so I think I can continue to be a voice for those ideals on the council.”

Compo Pierce told Cole that she will not rule out a possible run for mayor.

