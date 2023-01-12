Former paper mill site could become new solar farm

DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - The site of a former paper mill along the Black River could become part of New York’s push for renewable energy.

The state’s Energy Research and Development Authority, NYSERDA, joined Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency officials at a Deferiet village meeting Wednesday night.

There’s a proposal to put a solar farm where the old Deferiet Paper Mill used to be.

NYSERDA officials say it could cover about 80 acres in the village and in the town of Wilna.

If built, it’s expected to produce between 1 to 15 megawatts of energy for the state.

“NYSERDA sent their staff up to look at the site, look at the size, look at the infrastructure,” said David Zembiez, the CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, “look at what are the neighboring transmission lines if you were to build a renewable energy site on the site, and they thought the potential here is pretty good.”

It’s still early in the process. NYSERDA says it will look for public feedback as plans progress.

