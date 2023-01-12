Former paper mill site could become new solar farm

Former paper mill site could become new solar farm
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - The site of a former paper mill along the Black River could become part of New York’s push for renewable energy.

The state’s Energy Research and Development Authority, NYSERDA, joined Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency officials at a Deferiet village meeting Wednesday night.

There’s a proposal to put a solar farm where the old Deferiet Paper Mill used to be.

NYSERDA officials say it could cover about 80 acres in the village and in the town of Wilna.

If built, it’s expected to produce between 1 to 15 megawatts of energy for the state.

“NYSERDA sent their staff up to look at the site, look at the size, look at the infrastructure,” said David Zembiez, the CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, “look at what are the neighboring transmission lines if you were to build a renewable energy site on the site, and they thought the potential here is pretty good.”

It’s still early in the process. NYSERDA says it will look for public feedback as plans progress.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sewage
Millions of gallons of untreated sewage, rainwater discharged into Black and St. Lawrence rivers
A fire heavily damaged a home in the Lewis County town of New Bremen late Tuesday morning.
Lewis County home a total loss after fire
Suzii Schreurs photographed water damage and mold in her home
Mold in Fort Drum housing or embellishment?
PJ Simao
Revealed in court: Simao would get $850K to reduce Ives Hill to 9-hole golf course
The state transportation department gave the public a look Tuesday night at plans to replace...
State unveils plans to replace 7 Jefferson County bridges

Latest News

WWNY Fort Drum soldiers compete in cold weather contest
WWNY St. Lawrence County stepping in to process pistol permits
WWNY Local mental health care advocates react to governor’s $1B plan
WWNY North country lawmakers voice concerns after Hochul’s State of the State address