Ganter to retire from the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence

Howard Ganter
Howard Ganter(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence CEO is set to retire after 44 years of service.

Howard Ganter has been working for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center for nearly 5 decades and now he’s set to retire on January 27.

According to Ganter, numerous changes happened during the nearly 14 years he was executive director of the organization which helps people with developmental disabilities.

“The biggest change was the merger with St. Lawrence NYSARC. I spent a lot of time working with the executive director up there. She decided to retire and I ended up taking over St. Lawrence NYSARC and then we worked on a merger for about a year and a half. That was probably the biggest thing during my time,” he said.

Taking over will be Chief Operating Officer Lynn Pietroski.

