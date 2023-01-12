Highlights & scores: Boys’ hoops, girls’ hoops & wrestling

(WWNY) - In sports, it was a busy night locally on Wednesday.

In boys’ Frontier League basketball from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted the Lowville Red Raiders.

First quarter: Seth Charlton lays in 2 off the break. The Cyclones are on top 2.

Lowville answers. Brody Brown splits the defenders for the bucket. The Red Raiders are down 1.

Eli Gronkowski hits the 3-pointer from the corner. The Red Raiders are down 1.

Joe Girardi counters with the trifecta. The Cyclones are back up 3.

Brown would finish with 21 points as Lowville beat Watertown 64-59.

In girls’ Frontier League basketball from Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights hosted Sandy Creek.

Samantha Stokely drives the lane for 2. Copenhagen is up 11.

Off the inbounds, Aubree Smykla buries the 3-pointer. It’s the Lady Golden Knights by 11.

Off the turnover, it’s Stokely to Smykla for the lay-in and the foul. It’s Copenhagen by 13.

Madison Darling answers for the Lady Comets.

Copenhagen goes on to beat Sandy Creek 74-53.

Colton-Pierrepont's Riley Cole goes up for 2 of her 10 points in a contest Wednesday against St. Regis Falls. (WWNY)

Colton-Pierrepont hosted St. Regis Falls in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball.

Ashleigh Woods passes to Malia Hogle with the pullup 12-footer. It’s 3-1 Colts.

Hogle to Logan LaShomb from the Land of 3s. She netted 10.

Woods to Alexis Garcia, who buries another 3-pointer. It’s 9-1 Colts.

Inside to Riley Cole for 2, plus the foul. She scored 10.

The Saints’ Sarah Sucise goes down the lane with a floater, and it’s 18-7 Colts.

It’s a deep pass to Leah Lansing for the lay-in.

Morgan Cole works the perimeter to LaShomb for another trifecta.

The Colts go on to beat St. Regis Falls 58-24.

Canton visited Massena for NAC wrestling.

At 126 pounds, Canton’s Ezra Williams pins Corey Jarrett at 1:04.

In the 138-pound class, Massena’s Donovan Turner beat Nicholas Locey 13-9.

At 152 pounds, Canton’s Graham Rozler pins Massena’s Nolan Jenson at 1:47.

In the 172 class, Canton’s Jack Joyce wins by pinfall over the Raiders’ Dugga Thompson at 1:00.

At 215 pounds, Massena’s Darrien Coates defeated Canton’s Mikey Cogdill by pinfall at 5:07.

Canton held on to beat Massena 36-33.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Lowville 64, Watertown 59

Madrid-Waddington 52, Parishville-Hopkinton 17

Girls’ high school basketball

LaFargeville 54, Lyme 45

Sackets Harbor 52, Beaver River 48

Copenhagen 74, Sandy Creek 53

Thousand Islands 46, Harrisville 25

Long Lake 34, Tupper Lake 12

Colton-Pierrepont 58, St. Regis Falls 24

Boys’ high school hockey

Salmon River 7, St. Lawrence Central 1

OFA 3, Canton 0

Girls’ high school hockey

Malone 4, Canton 1

Potsdam 4, Alexandria 0

Men’s college hockey

SUNY Canton 4, SUNY Potsdam 2

High school wrestling

Gouverneur 60, Malone 15

OFA 36, Malone 33

Canton 36, Massena 33

South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 42, Lowville 27

High school volleyball

South Jefferson 3, General Brown 1

