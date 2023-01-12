Inmate assaults 3 officers at Ogdensburg prison

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An inmate is accused of assaulting and injuring three officers at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg.

According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the officers’ union, it happened on Tuesday.

NYSCOPBA said the inmate, serving his third stint in prison, grabbed a female officer’s legs with both arms. The officer activated her alarm and was able to kick the inmate off her.

Several uninvolved inmates approached and grabbed the inmate and pulled him away from the officer. The inmate broke free from the other inmates and grabbed the officer’s legs once more. The officer struck the inmate in the chest with her foot.

The inmates who attempted to help the officer grabbed the combative inmate again and pulled him into the recreation room.

A response team got involved. The union said the first officer attempted to put the inmate in handcuffs, but the inmate grabbed the officer around the legs and refused to let go of his grip.

Two additional officers entered the room and tried to get the inmate to release his grip. The inmate elbowed one of the officers in the mouth and kicked the second officer in the foot. The officers were able to get the inmate into handcuffs.

The inmate was removed from the recreation room and placed in a cell pending disciplinary charges. He was interviewed by staff and admitted to smoking an unknown substance in the bathroom prior to the incident. He is serving a nine-year sentence after being convicted in Suffolk County in 2015 for burglary. He previously served time in prison for burglary and arson.

All three officers were treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty.

“As we begin 2023, we continue to follow the same pattern of inmate violence that occurred in 2022. Assaults on staff since the HALT Act was introduced, have risen roughly 31 percent. The number of inmate-on-staff and inmate-on-inmate assaults rose to historic levels last year. Without any change to the HALT legislation and without the proper resources for staff, those numbers will continue into the new year. The State Legislature needs to take immediate action to address the violence. The failure to do so is an injustice to the hard-working men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect New York,” said NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President John Roberts in a news release.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.