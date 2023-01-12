Janice M. LaShomb, 78, of Norwood

Published: Jan. 12, 2023
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Janice M. LaShomb, 78, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. LaShomb passed away late Wednesday evening at Maplewood.  Among her survivors is her husband Richard.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Janice M. LaShomb.

