MET HD Fedora - Streaming Live

You Don’t Have to Be in New York to see the Met
Giordano's Fedora
Giordano's Fedora(The Metropolitan Opera)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Live with two Encores at Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall

Live - Saturday January 14 at 12:55 pm, Encores January 18, Wednesday, 1:00 and 6:30 pm

Umberto Giordano’s exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melody, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met’s new production promises to deliver. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today’s most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora’s confidante, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the diplomat De Siriex, with Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting. Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera’s three distinctive settings—a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.

Tickets from Fathom Events Click Here

More information from the Metropolitan click Here.

