ONNY Winter Concert

February 4 and February 5
Winter concerts.
Winter concerts.(ONNY)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Featuring ONNY’s fabulous strings, this concert includes the brilliant Divertimento in D major, K. 136 by Mozart, Mahler’s beautiful “Adagietto” from his Symphony No. 5 in C# Minor, Jessie Montgomery’s dazzling composition, Strum (2006; Rev.2012), John Rutter’s beautiful Suite for Strings (1971) based on English folk melodies, and Elgar’s lush Serenade in E minor, Op. 20.  Our distinguished Concertmaster for 35 years, John Lindsey, performs “Winter” from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

In St. Lawrence County February 4 - 7:30 pm St. Mary’s Church Canton

In Jefferson County February 5 - 3:00 pm First Presbyterian Church

Venue Address and Tickets - CLICK HERE

Soloist: John Lindsey, Violin

