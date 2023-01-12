ONNY Winter Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Featuring ONNY’s fabulous strings, this concert includes the brilliant Divertimento in D major, K. 136 by Mozart, Mahler’s beautiful “Adagietto” from his Symphony No. 5 in C# Minor, Jessie Montgomery’s dazzling composition, Strum (2006; Rev.2012), John Rutter’s beautiful Suite for Strings (1971) based on English folk melodies, and Elgar’s lush Serenade in E minor, Op. 20. Our distinguished Concertmaster for 35 years, John Lindsey, performs “Winter” from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

In St. Lawrence County February 4 - 7:30 pm St. Mary’s Church Canton

In Jefferson County February 5 - 3:00 pm First Presbyterian Church

Venue Address and Tickets - CLICK HERE

Soloist: John Lindsey, Violin

