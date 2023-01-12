Paul C. Hartman, of Wellesley Island

Paul C. Hartman, County Route 100, passed away Sunday evening in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - Paul C. Hartman, County Route 100, passed away Sunday evening in Watertown.

He was born January 26, 1946 in Alexandria Bay, NY, son of Edwin and Bernice Zimmer Hartman. He graduated from Alexandria Central High School and the from the University of Rochester. He then spent a year in Holland as a foreign exchange student.

He proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam, receiving several medals for valor. He was a Purple Heart recipient.

Paul married the love of his life, Sally Lindsey, on February 24, 1968, on Wellesley Island. Following Vietnam, he finished flight school and received his pilot’s license, where he became a full-time flight instructor. He would build his flight hours flying mail for the U.S. Postal Service. The couple lived in Liverpool, NY until retirement, when they moved to Wellesley Island year round.

Paul later earned his USCG Captain’s license.

He worked for many years as a manufacturer’s representative for Crest Industries, Trenton, MI, retiring in September of 2012.

He was a member of the Alexandria Bay Masonic Lodge. He held a lifelong passion for the St. Lawrence River.

Besides his wife Sally, he is survived by a son Jeremy Hartman and his companion, Danielle Bartorillo, of Clay, NY, two daughters, Kimberly A. Welch, Fineview, NY and Joy (John)Burke, Huntington Beach, CA, a brother, Larry (Val) Hartman, Fort Meyers, FL, two sisters, Sharon (Jim) Bailey, Tigard, OR and Ginny (Ed) Venslavaitis, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and seven grandchildren.

His favorite thing to say to his family was, “I love you more!”

Burial with military honors will he held at a time to be announced at Riverside Cemetery, Wellesley Island, in the Summer of 2023.

Memorial donations may be made in Paul’s memory to the Wellesley Island Fire Department, PO Box 250, Wellesley Island, NY 13640 of to the Fineview United Methodist Church, 42851 County Route 100, Wellesley Island, NY 13640.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

