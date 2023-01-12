Rain and snow in the forecast

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area cloudy and unsettled the next few days. Expect some flurries overnight with lows near 30.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain and the potential for some snow. Highs will be in the upper 30′s.

Rain is likely Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30′s.

Rain and snow are likely on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30′s.

