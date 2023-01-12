Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.(Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.

A graveside service will be announced and held in Hermon Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Ronald was born in Canton on January 1, 1947, the son of Clours and Winnie (Connor) Hill.

He had worked at Vernon Downs Racetrack but lived most of his life around Canton working at a cheese plant, various farms, and for public works. More recently, Joe lived in the Saranac Lake area.

Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, feeding the deer and fish. He also enjoyed watching old westerns and “I Love Lucy” episodes and visiting with family.

Joe is survived by his sisters Jo Anne and Duane Dusharm of Philadelphia, Rosalie and Erwin Enslow of Interlaken, step sisters Anna Henson and Ruth Crowley, both of Missouri, step brother William “Bill” Fredenburg of Rochester, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers Donald Hill and Andrew Hill, and a step brother Earl “Butch” Fredenburg.

