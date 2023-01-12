Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Nature shots, young champions & all-county chorus
(WWNY) - This Pics of the Week starts with a pretty sight in Hannawa Falls sent in by Cheryl Ellis.
Steve Anderson caught a nice reflection at Getman Park in West Carthage.
Phyllis Ward shows us what Lake Erie looks like covered in ice.
Former 7 News reporter Keith Benman gets in on the Pics of the Week action with a nice picture of a fresh icy glaze in Massena.
We congratulate the Tug Tactics team for winning the U-12 Girls’ Winter Championship this past weekend.
And we enjoy the St Lawrence County Senior High All-County Chorus performing at Hosmer Hall at the Crane School of Music.
