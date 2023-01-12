Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Nature shots, young champions & all-county chorus

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WWNY) - This Pics of the Week starts with a pretty sight in Hannawa Falls sent in by Cheryl Ellis.

Steve Anderson caught a nice reflection at Getman Park in West Carthage.

Phyllis Ward shows us what Lake Erie looks like covered in ice.

Former 7 News reporter Keith Benman gets in on the Pics of the Week action with a nice picture of a fresh icy glaze in Massena.

We congratulate the Tug Tactics team for winning the U-12 Girls’ Winter Championship this past weekend.

And we enjoy the St Lawrence County Senior High All-County Chorus performing at Hosmer Hall at the Crane School of Music.

Submit your favorite shots via Send It To 7 on our website. There’s also a link on our mobile app.

Check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

