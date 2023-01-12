Some snow changing to rain

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s for Jefferson and Lewis counties and were mainly in the 20s in St. Lawrence County.

Snow this morning will change to rain. That could fall as freezing rain and a mix of rain and snow for places where it’s cooler.

There’s a winter weather advisory from 1 p.m. on Thursday to 1 a.m. on Friday for the northern tip of St. Lawrence County, Franklin County, and parts of the Adirondacks.

For most, snow will change to rain Thursday and from rain to snow on Friday.

Thursday’s highs will be around 40 for much of the north country.

Friday starts out mild, in the 30s, but temperatures fall into the 20s by afternoon.

There could be a light flurry early Saturday, but most of the day will be dry and partly sunny. Highs will be around 20.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

It will be dry for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

There’s a mix of rain and snow expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40 both days.

