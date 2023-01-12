State considers Potsdam for marijuana shop

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The state is considering a location in Potsdam for a retail shop to buy marijuana.

Town of Potsdam Code Enforcement Officer Jeffrey Murray found out Monday morning from the state that the former Olympia Sports outlet at Sandstone Market, just off Route 11 near Walmart, is a potential location for a legal cannabis dispensary.

If it happens, it could be the first cannabis dispensary in the tri-county region. Murray feels it’ll bring more business to Potsdam.

“I’m hoping it will. That’s my hope for any business, that it brings us in taxable income into our village. I think it will just because of the newness of it. I think that will draw a lot of people. I don’t know how many of these dispensaries are going to be around the north country,” he said.

Cannabis dispensaries will be highly regulated by the state and 4 are slated for the north country from Watertown to Plattsburgh.

Potsdam Town Board Member Toni Kennedy says while the town opted-in for legal weed usage a few years ago, the town board will have to put together new policies if the dispensary does go through.

“I definitely think that there need to be policies about it. Like I said, we haven’t voted on anything specifically yet, but I do know that we are looking into the issue and probably have votes and legislation upcoming,” said Kennedy.

There’s no indication as to if or when the state will select the Potsdam location.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.