Study shows need for affordable apartments

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hundreds of affordable apartments are needed around Watertown and Fort Drum.

A housing study done by the Development Authority of the North Country showed 731 units are needed to be rented by people who work but just can’t afford current rents.

To be specific, the housing would target people at or below 60% of the area’s median income.

At a meeting Thursday morning of a group called Advantage Watertown, members pointed to homelessness, saying some of that problem would be addressed if rents were lower.

“Affordability. That’s why we need more affordable units. The market isn’t necessarily affordable for the population that needs the housing,” said Michelle Capone, Development Authority of the North Country.

The housing study also looked at what is needed for people aged 55 and older and it says Watertown could use an additional 186 housing units for them.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.