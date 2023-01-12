Watertown Red & Black bound for Florida tourney

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black will be playing football this weekend in Florida. It’s a reward for winning a couple of championships.

Over 40 players will be making their way down to Altamont, Florida, and Brantley High School to face one of the top semipro teams in Tennessee.

It’s one of five games this weekend featuring teams from around the country.

After winning two straight Empire Football League titles, the Red & Black players wanted a measuring stick to see just how good of a team they are.

For head coach George Ashcraft, just the opportunity to take part in a weekend of football like this is considered an honor for the oldest semiprofessional team in America.

It’s a historic moment for a Red & Black team that goes all the way back to 1896.

The trip to Florida is not a bad way to spend a January weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.