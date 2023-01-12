Watertown Red & Black bound for Florida tourney

Red & Black head to Florida
By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black will be playing football this weekend in Florida. It’s a reward for winning a couple of championships.

Over 40 players will be making their way down to Altamont, Florida, and Brantley High School to face one of the top semipro teams in Tennessee.

It’s one of five games this weekend featuring teams from around the country.

After winning two straight Empire Football League titles, the Red & Black players wanted a measuring stick to see just how good of a team they are.

For head coach George Ashcraft, just the opportunity to take part in a weekend of football like this is considered an honor for the oldest semiprofessional team in America.

It’s a historic moment for a Red & Black team that goes all the way back to 1896.

The trip to Florida is not a bad way to spend a January weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sewage
Millions of gallons of untreated sewage, rainwater discharged into Black and St. Lawrence rivers
A fire heavily damaged a home in the Lewis County town of New Bremen late Tuesday morning.
Lewis County home a total loss after fire
PJ Simao
Revealed in court: Simao would get $850K to reduce Ives Hill to 9-hole golf course
Suzii Schreurs photographed water damage and mold in her home
Mold in Fort Drum housing or embellishment?
The state transportation department gave the public a look Tuesday night at plans to replace...
State unveils plans to replace 7 Jefferson County bridges

Latest News

Copenhagen's Aubree Smykla hits the layup for 2 at the Lady Golden Knights faced off against...
Highlights & scores: Boys’ hoops, girls’ hoops & wrestling
Highlights & scores: Boys' hoops, girls' hoops & wrestling
Red & Black head to Florida
It's been an impressive season so far for the General Brown boys' basketball team.
Impressive hoops season so far for General Brown Lions