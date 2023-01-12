Winter storm warning issued in SLC, up to 10 inches of snow expected

(WWNY) - A winter storm warning has been issued for northern St. Lawrence County.

It’s in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service expects heavy snow with mixed precipitation during that time.

The NWS forecasts 6 to 10 inches of snow and ice accumulations of one to three-tenths of an inch.

The weather service says rain mixed with sleet and freezing rain will develop Thursday evening and change to all snow by early Friday

morning. A period of moderate to heavy snow is expected on Friday morning before tapering off to snow showers by Friday evening.

Slippery road conditions, poor visibility, and power outages are possible, according to the NWS.

As for the rest of St. Lawrence County, a winter weather advisory is in effect during the same time period.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches and localized ice accumulations of a light glaze to one-tenth of an inch are forecast for those parts of the county.

