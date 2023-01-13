Arts All-Star: Kiah Delles

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - When asked to create art based on a social issue, Kiah Delles chose animal abuse.

“Because when people look at that, they will feel something, and though I have many emotions, and that it will lead to a big change.”

The Indian River artist is this week’s 7 News Arts-All-Star.

She says she plans on studying art therapy and art education. Her dream job is to work with children in hospitals, “and just kind of do art with them to help them overcome their problems and feelings.”

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

