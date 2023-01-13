Arts All-Star: Kiah Delles

Arts All-Star: Kiah Delles
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - When asked to create art based on a social issue, Kiah Delles chose animal abuse.

“Because when people look at that, they will feel something, and though I have many emotions, and that it will lead to a big change.”

The Indian River artist is this week’s 7 News Arts-All-Star.

She says she plans on studying art therapy and art education. Her dream job is to work with children in hospitals, “and just kind of do art with them to help them overcome their problems and feelings.”

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued in SLC, up to 10 inches of snow expected
Covid Omicron Variant XBB.1.5
Highly infectious Covid variant is likely in north country, says doctor
Deferiet officials and residents heard a proposal Wednesday night to put a solar farm where the...
Former paper mill site could become new solar farm
Sewage
Millions of gallons of untreated sewage, rainwater discharged into Black and St. Lawrence rivers
Inmate assaults 3 officers at Ogdensburg prison

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Kiah Delles
Career-Tech All-Star: Joanie Shaw
Career-Tech All-Star: Joanie Shaw
Career-Tech All-Star: Joanie Shaw
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Adelyne Jareo